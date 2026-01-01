Matleena Kuusniemi

Menu
Date of Birth
24 September 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.5
Bordertown
(2016)
7.3
Hooked
(2015)
7.2
Tyhjiö
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2018
2016
2015
2014
2008
All
7
Films
5
TV Shows
2
Writer
1
Actor
7
4.9
Ski Girls
Skimbagirls
Comedy
2023, Finland
6
The Violin Player
Viulisti
Drama
2018, Finland
7.2
Tyhjiö
Tyhjiö
Comedy, Drama
2018, Finland
7.5
Bordertown
Drama, Crime, Detective
2016, Finland/France
7.3
Hooked
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2015, Finland
5.6
Summertime
Kesäkaverit
Comedy
2014, Finland
6.6
The Home of Dark Butterflies
Tummien perhosten koti / The Home of Dark Butterflies
Drama
2008, Finland
