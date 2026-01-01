Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Matleena Kuusniemi Matleena Kuusniemi
Kinoafisha Persons Matleena Kuusniemi

Matleena Kuusniemi

Matleena Kuusniemi

Date of Birth
24 September 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Bordertown 7.5
Bordertown (2016)
Hooked 7.3
Hooked (2015)
Tyhjiö 7.2
Tyhjiö (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ski Girls 4.9
Ski Girls Skimbagirls
Comedy 2023, Finland
The Violin Player 6
The Violin Player Viulisti
Drama 2018, Finland
Tyhjiö 7.2
Tyhjiö Tyhjiö
Comedy, Drama 2018, Finland
Bordertown 7.5
Bordertown
Drama, Crime, Detective 2016, Finland/France
Hooked 7.3
Hooked
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2015, Finland
Summertime 5.6
Summertime Kesäkaverit
Comedy 2014, Finland
The Home of Dark Butterflies 6.6
The Home of Dark Butterflies Tummien perhosten koti / The Home of Dark Butterflies
Drama 2008, Finland
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more