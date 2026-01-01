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About
Filmography
Minka Kuustonen
Minka Kuustonen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Minka Kuustonen
Minka Kuustonen
Minka Kuustonen
Date of Birth
24 August 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.0
Heavy Trip
(2018)
6.1
Sudden Outbursts of Emotions
(2025)
5.7
Vinski ja näkymättömyyspulveri
(2021)
Filmography
6.1
Sudden Outbursts of Emotions
Kenraaliharjoitus
Comedy, Drama
2025, Finland
4.7
Ricky Rapper And The Wild Machine
Risto Räppääjä Ja Villi Kone
Family, Children's
2023, Finland
5.6
Spede
Spede
Biography
2023, Finland
5.7
Vinski ja näkymättömyyspulveri
Vinski ja näkymättömyyspulveri
Fantasy, Comedy, Family
2021, Finland
7
Heavy Trip
Hevi reissu
Drama, Comedy
2018, Finland / Norway
5.6
Gold Digger
Onnenonkija
Comedy
2016, Finland
5.6
Summertime
Kesäkaverit
Comedy
2014, Finland
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