Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Minka Kuustonen Minka Kuustonen
Kinoafisha Persons Minka Kuustonen

Minka Kuustonen

Minka Kuustonen

Date of Birth
24 August 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Heavy Trip 7.0
Heavy Trip (2018)
Sudden Outbursts of Emotions 6.1
Sudden Outbursts of Emotions (2025)
Vinski ja näkymättömyyspulveri 5.7
Vinski ja näkymättömyyspulveri (2021)

Filmography

Sudden Outbursts of Emotions 6.1
Sudden Outbursts of Emotions Kenraaliharjoitus
Comedy, Drama 2025, Finland
Ricky Rapper And The Wild Machine 4.7
Ricky Rapper And The Wild Machine Risto Räppääjä Ja Villi Kone
Family, Children's 2023, Finland
Spede 5.6
Spede Spede
Biography 2023, Finland
Vinski ja näkymättömyyspulveri 5.7
Vinski ja näkymättömyyspulveri Vinski ja näkymättömyyspulveri
Fantasy, Comedy, Family 2021, Finland
Heavy Trip 7
Heavy Trip Hevi reissu
Drama, Comedy 2018, Finland / Norway
Gold Digger 5.6
Gold Digger Onnenonkija
Comedy 2016, Finland
Summertime 5.6
Summertime Kesäkaverit
Comedy 2014, Finland
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more