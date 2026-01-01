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About
Filmography
Aku Hirviniemi
Aku Hirviniemi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aku Hirviniemi
Aku Hirviniemi
Aku Hirviniemi
Date of Birth
5 December 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.5
Gimmick!
(2022)
5.8
Kyllä isä osaa -elokuva
(2024)
5.6
Summertime
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Children's
Comedy
Drama
Family
Music
Western
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2017
2015
2014
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
5.8
Kyllä isä osaa -elokuva
Kyllä isä osaa -elokuva
Comedy
2024, Finland
2.2
The Unhanged
Hirttämättömät
Comedy, Western
2023, Finland
6.5
Gimmick!
Kikka!
Biography, Drama, Music
2022, Finland
5.1
Hayflower, Quiltshoe and the Rubens Brothers
Heinähattu, Vilttitossu ja Rubensin veljekset
Family, Children's
2017, Finland
5.1
Reunion
Luokkakokous
Comedy
2015, Finland
5.6
Summertime
Kesäkaverit
Comedy
2014, Finland
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