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Aku Hirviniemi Aku Hirviniemi
Kinoafisha Persons Aku Hirviniemi

Aku Hirviniemi

Aku Hirviniemi

Date of Birth
5 December 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Gimmick! 6.5
Gimmick! (2022)
Kyllä isä osaa -elokuva 5.8
Kyllä isä osaa -elokuva (2024)
Summertime 5.6
Summertime (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kyllä isä osaa -elokuva 5.8
Kyllä isä osaa -elokuva Kyllä isä osaa -elokuva
Comedy 2024, Finland
The Unhanged 2.2
The Unhanged Hirttämättömät
Comedy, Western 2023, Finland
Gimmick! 6.5
Gimmick! Kikka!
Biography, Drama, Music 2022, Finland
Hayflower, Quiltshoe and the Rubens Brothers 5.1
Hayflower, Quiltshoe and the Rubens Brothers Heinähattu, Vilttitossu ja Rubensin veljekset
Family, Children's 2017, Finland
Reunion 5.1
Reunion Luokkakokous
Comedy 2015, Finland
Summertime 5.6
Summertime Kesäkaverit
Comedy 2014, Finland
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