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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Naima Wifstrand
Naima Wifstrand
Kinoafisha
Persons
Naima Wifstrand
Naima Wifstrand
Naima Wifstrand
Date of Birth
4 September 1890
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
23 October 1968
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.8
Smiles of a Summer Night
(1955)
7.7
Wild Strawberries
(1957)
Tickets
7.6
Hour of the Wolf
(1968)
Filmography
7.6
Hour of the Wolf
Vargtimmen
Drama, Horror
1968, Sweden
7.3
The Magician
Ansiktet
Drama
1958, Sweden
7.7
Wild Strawberries
Wild Strawberries / Smultronstallet
Drama
1957, Sweden
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Tickets
6.2
Mr. Sleeman Is Coming
Herr Sleeman kommer
Drama
1957, Sweden
6.6
La Sorcière
La sorcière
Drama
1956, Italy / France / Sweden
5.4
Dreams
Kvinnodröm
Drama
1955, Sweden
7.8
Smiles of a Summer Night
Sommarnattens leende
Romantic, Comedy
1955, Sweden
6.6
Thirst
Törst
Drama
1949, Sweden
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