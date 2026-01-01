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Naima Wifstrand Naima Wifstrand
Kinoafisha Persons Naima Wifstrand

Naima Wifstrand

Naima Wifstrand

Date of Birth
4 September 1890
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
23 October 1968
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Smiles of a Summer Night 7.8
Smiles of a Summer Night (1955)
Wild Strawberries 7.7
Wild Strawberries (1957)
Hour of the Wolf 7.6
Hour of the Wolf (1968)

Filmography

Hour of the Wolf 7.6
Hour of the Wolf Vargtimmen
Drama, Horror 1968, Sweden
The Magician 7.3
The Magician Ansiktet
Drama 1958, Sweden
Wild Strawberries 7.7
Wild Strawberries Wild Strawberries / Smultronstallet
Drama 1957, Sweden
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Tickets
Mr. Sleeman Is Coming 6.2
Mr. Sleeman Is Coming Herr Sleeman kommer
Drama 1957, Sweden
La Sorcière 6.6
La Sorcière La sorcière
Drama 1956, Italy / France / Sweden
Dreams 5.4
Dreams Kvinnodröm
Drama 1955, Sweden
Smiles of a Summer Night 7.8
Smiles of a Summer Night Sommarnattens leende
Romantic, Comedy 1955, Sweden
Thirst 6.6
Thirst Törst
Drama 1949, Sweden
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