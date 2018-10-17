Menu
Martin LaSalle

Martin LaSalle

Date of Birth
19 January 1935
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
17 October 2018
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Pickpocket 7.9
Pickpocket (1959)
Alamo Bay 6.1
Alamo Bay (1985)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Alamo Bay 6.1
Alamo Bay Alamo Bay
Action, Drama, Romantic 1985, USA
Pickpocket 7.9
Pickpocket Pickpocket
Thriller, Drama, Crime 1959, France
