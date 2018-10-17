Menu
Martin LaSalle
Martin LaSalle
Date of Birth
19 January 1935
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
17 October 2018
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
Pickpocket
(1959)
6.1
Alamo Bay
(1985)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
1985
1959
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.1
Alamo Bay
Alamo Bay
Action, Drama, Romantic
1985, USA
7.9
Pickpocket
Pickpocket
Thriller, Drama, Crime
1959, France
