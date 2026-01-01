Menu
Marta Grakhova
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
Two in Love
(1965)
7.6
Your Son and Brother
(1965)
Filmography
7.6
Your Son and Brother
Vash syn i brat
Drama
1965, USSR
7.9
Two in Love
Dvoe
Romantic, Drama, Short
1965, USSR
