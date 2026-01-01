Menu
Maria Gładkowska

Maria Gładkowska

Date of Birth
16 September 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

The Vulture 7.8
The Vulture (1982)
The Emergency Exit 6.7
The Emergency Exit (1982)
Byc jak Kazimierz Deyna 6.0
Byc jak Kazimierz Deyna (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Clergyman Klecha
Drama 2020, Poland
Byc jak Kazimierz Deyna 6
Byc jak Kazimierz Deyna Byc jak Kazimierz Deyna
Comedy 2012, Poland
Testosterone 5
Testosterone Testosteron
Comedy 2007, Poland
The Emergency Exit 6.7
The Emergency Exit Wyjscie awaryjne
Comedy 1982, Poland
The Vulture 7.8
The Vulture Dögkeselyü
Action, Crime, Drama 1982, Hungary
