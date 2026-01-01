Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maria Gładkowska
Maria Gładkowska
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria Gładkowska
Maria Gładkowska
Maria Gładkowska
Date of Birth
16 September 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Action heroine
Popular Films
7.8
The Vulture
(1982)
6.7
The Emergency Exit
(1982)
6.0
Byc jak Kazimierz Deyna
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Year
All
2020
2012
2007
1982
All
5
Films
5
Actress
5
Clergyman
Klecha
Drama
2020, Poland
6
Byc jak Kazimierz Deyna
Byc jak Kazimierz Deyna
Comedy
2012, Poland
5
Testosterone
Testosteron
Comedy
2007, Poland
6.7
The Emergency Exit
Wyjscie awaryjne
Comedy
1982, Poland
7.8
The Vulture
Dögkeselyü
Action, Crime, Drama
1982, Hungary
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree