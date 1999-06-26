Menu
Russian
A Week in the Life of a Man

A Week in the Life of a Man

Tydzien z zycia mezczyzny 18+
Synopsis

Jerzy Stuhr wrote, directed, and starred in this drama about a man sworn to uphold the law who applies a very different moral code to himself than he does to others. As Adam Borowski, Stuhr plays a government lawyer prosecuting a variety of cases, including smuggling, theft, child abandonment, and racially motivated assault. However, Adam's own life is hardly a model by which to live. He's overextended himself financially and is trying to figure out how to avoid paying the hospital bills for his terminally ill mother. Adam is married, but he's been having an affair for some time, and, while he breaks off his relationship with his mistress, he's easily tempted into other liaisons. His wife wants to adopt a handicapped child; Adam would prefer not to have another child in the house, and he uses his influence to slow up the paperwork. And in order to reduce his tax bill, Adam has involved himself in a charitable donation scheme of dubious legality.
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1999
World premiere 26 June 1999
Release date
26 June 1999 Poland
Production Telewizja Polska (TVP), Zebra Films
Also known as
Tydzien z zycia mezczyzny, A Week in the Life of a Man, Egy hét egy férfi életében, Sette giorni nella vita di un uomo, Tydzień z życia mężczyzny, Viikko miehen elämästä, Тиждень з життя чоловіка
Director
Jerzy Stuhr
Cast
Jerzy Stuhr
Danuta Szaflarska
Ewa Skibińska
Krzysztof Stroiński
Dorota Segda
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
