Irene Handl
Date of Birth
27 December 1901
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
29 November 1987
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.4
School for Scoundrels
(1960)
7.3
The Italian Job
(1969)
6.6
Morgan!
(1966)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Year
All
1983
1970
1969
1966
1960
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
4.6
The Hound of the Baskervilles
The Hound of the Baskervilles
Detective, Crime, Horror
1983, Great Britain
6.4
On a Clear Day You Can See Forever
On a Clear Day You Can See Forever
Drama, Fantasy, Comedy
1970, USA
7.3
The Italian Job
The Italian Job
Action, Crime, Comedy
1969, Great Britain
6.6
Morgan!
Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment
Comedy, Fantasy, Drama
1966, Great Britain
7.4
School for Scoundrels
School for Scoundrels
Comedy
1960, Great Britain
