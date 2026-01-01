Irene Handl

Menu
Date of Birth
27 December 1901
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
29 November 1987
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

School for Scoundrels 7.4
School for Scoundrels (1960)
The Italian Job 7.3
The Italian Job (1969)
Morgan! 6.6
Morgan! (1966)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Hound of the Baskervilles 4.6
The Hound of the Baskervilles The Hound of the Baskervilles
Detective, Crime, Horror 1983, Great Britain
On a Clear Day You Can See Forever 6.4
On a Clear Day You Can See Forever On a Clear Day You Can See Forever
Drama, Fantasy, Comedy 1970, USA
The Italian Job 7.3
The Italian Job The Italian Job
Action, Crime, Comedy 1969, Great Britain
Morgan! 6.6
Morgan! Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment
Comedy, Fantasy, Drama 1966, Great Britain
School for Scoundrels 7.4
School for Scoundrels School for Scoundrels
Comedy 1960, Great Britain
