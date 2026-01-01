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Lou de Laâge
Lou de Laâge Lou de Laâge
Kinoafisha Persons Lou de Laâge

Lou de Laâge

Lou de Laâge

Date of Birth
27 April 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Black Box 7.3
Black Box (2021)
Étoile 7.2
Étoile (2025)
Coup de Chance 7.2
Coup de Chance (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Étoile 7.3
Étoile
Drama, Comedy 2025, USA
Coup de Chance 7.2
Coup de Chance Coup de Chance
Comedy, Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2023, France / USA
Watch trailer
Le tourbillon de la vie 6.7
Le tourbillon de la vie Le tourbillon de la vie
Drama, Romantic 2022, France
Watch trailer
Black Box 7.3
Black Box Boîte noire
Thriller, Detective, Action 2021, France
Watch trailer
White As Snow 5.4
White As Snow Blanche comme neige
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy 2019, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
L'attesa 6.6
L'attesa L'Attesa
Drama 2015, Italy / France
Breathe 7.1
Breathe Respire
Drama 2014, France
Watch trailer
Jappeloup 6.7
Jappeloup Jappeloup
Drama, Sport 2013, France / Canada
Des gens qui s'embrassent 5.6
Des gens qui s'embrassent Des gens qui s'embrassent
Comedy, Drama 2013, France / Belgium
6.2
18 Years Old and Rising J'aime regarder les filles
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2011, France
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