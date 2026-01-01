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Filmography
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Lou de Laâge
Lou de Laâge
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lou de Laâge
Lou de Laâge
Lou de Laâge
Date of Birth
27 April 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.3
Black Box
(2021)
7.2
Étoile
(2025)
7.2
Coup de Chance
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
2022
2021
2019
2015
2014
2013
2011
All
10
Films
9
TV Shows
1
Actress
10
7.3
Étoile
Drama, Comedy
2025, USA
7.2
Coup de Chance
Coup de Chance
Comedy, Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2023, France / USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Le tourbillon de la vie
Le tourbillon de la vie
Drama, Romantic
2022, France
Watch trailer
7.3
Black Box
Boîte noire
Thriller, Detective, Action
2021, France
Watch trailer
5.4
White As Snow
Blanche comme neige
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
2019, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.6
L'attesa
L'Attesa
Drama
2015, Italy / France
7.1
Breathe
Respire
Drama
2014, France
Watch trailer
6.7
Jappeloup
Jappeloup
Drama, Sport
2013, France / Canada
5.6
Des gens qui s'embrassent
Des gens qui s'embrassent
Comedy, Drama
2013, France / Belgium
6.2
18 Years Old and Rising
J'aime regarder les filles
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2011, France
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