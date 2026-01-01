Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Laura Carmichael
Laura Carmichael Laura Carmichael
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Carmichael

Laura Carmichael

Laura Carmichael

Date of Birth
16 July 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Downton Abbey 8.6
Downton Abbey (2010)
Downton Abbey: A New Era 8.2
Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022)
Downton Abbey 3 7.6
Downton Abbey 3 (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Downton Abbey 3 7.6
Downton Abbey 3 Downton Abbey 3
Drama, Romantic 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Downton Abbey: A New Era 8.2
Downton Abbey: A New Era Downton Abbey: A New Era
Drama 2022, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Secrets She Keeps 6.7
The Secrets She Keeps
Drama, Thriller, Crime 2020, Australia
The Spanish Princess 6.9
The Spanish Princess
Drama, History 2019, USA
Downton Abbey 7.4
Downton Abbey Downton Abbey: Movie
Drama, History 2019, Great Britain
Watch trailer
A United Kingdom 6.9
A United Kingdom A United Kingdom
Drama, History 2016, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Burn Burn Burn 7.2
Burn Burn Burn Burn Burn Burn
Comedy, Drama 2015, Great Britain
Madame Bovary 5.9
Madame Bovary Madame Bovary
Drama 2014, USA
Downton Abbey 8.6
Downton Abbey
Drama, Family, Romantic 2010, Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more