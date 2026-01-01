Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Laura Carmichael
Laura Carmichael
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Carmichael
Laura Carmichael
Laura Carmichael
Date of Birth
16 July 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.6
Downton Abbey
(2010)
8.2
Downton Abbey: A New Era
(2022)
7.6
Downton Abbey 3
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2022
2020
2019
2016
2015
2014
2010
All
9
Films
6
TV Shows
3
Actress
9
7.6
Downton Abbey 3
Downton Abbey 3
Drama, Romantic
2025, USA
Watch trailer
8.2
Downton Abbey: A New Era
Downton Abbey: A New Era
Drama
2022, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.7
The Secrets She Keeps
Drama, Thriller, Crime
2020, Australia
6.9
The Spanish Princess
Drama, History
2019, USA
7.4
Downton Abbey
Downton Abbey: Movie
Drama, History
2019, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.9
A United Kingdom
A United Kingdom
Drama, History
2016, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.2
Burn Burn Burn
Burn Burn Burn
Comedy, Drama
2015, Great Britain
5.9
Madame Bovary
Madame Bovary
Drama
2014, USA
8.6
Downton Abbey
Drama, Family, Romantic
2010, Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree