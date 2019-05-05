Menu
few votes IMDb Rating: 7
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Spanish Princess

The Spanish Princess (2019 - 2020)

The Spanish Princess 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Starz
Runtime 16 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Spanish Princess" is a series about the challenging journey of Catherine of Aragon to the royal throne and her struggle for happiness and love. The young girl travels to Great Britain to marry the heir to the throne according to an ancient agreement between the two states. She tries to adapt to the traditions and culture of a foreign country, but her future husband is very different from the person he portrayed in letters to his bride. Catherine's situation is further complicated by the sudden death of Arthur just a few days after their wedding...
Charlotte Hope
Charlotte Hope
Georgie Henley
Georgie Henley
Laura Carmichael
Laura Carmichael
Philip Cumbus
Philip Cumbus
Ruairi O'Connor
Ruairi O'Connor
Olly Rix
Olly Rix
7 IMDb
Seasons
The Spanish Princess - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 8 episodes
 
The Spanish Princess - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 8 episodes
 
