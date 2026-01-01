Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Martin Reinke Martin Reinke
Kinoafisha Persons Martin Reinke

Martin Reinke

Martin Reinke

Date of Birth
25 March 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Über uns das All 6.7
Über uns das All (2011)
Stella: A Life 6.2
Stella: A Life (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Stella: A Life 6.2
Stella: A Life Stella: A Life
Drama, War 2023, Austria / Germany / Switzerland
Über uns das All 6.7
Über uns das All Über uns das All
Drama 2011, Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more