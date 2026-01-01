Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Martin Reinke
Martin Reinke
Kinoafisha
Persons
Martin Reinke
Martin Reinke
Martin Reinke
Date of Birth
25 March 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.7
Über uns das All
(2011)
6.2
Stella: A Life
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
War
Year
All
2023
2011
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.2
Stella: A Life
Stella: A Life
Drama, War
2023, Austria / Germany / Switzerland
6.7
Über uns das All
Über uns das All
Drama
2011, Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree