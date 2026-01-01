Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
María Gracia Omegna
María Gracia Omegna
Kinoafisha
Persons
María Gracia Omegna
María Gracia Omegna
María Gracia Omegna
Date of Birth
10 November 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.4
Young and Wild
(2012)
6.4
The Facilitator
(2013)
6.3
Spider
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2019
2013
2012
2011
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actress
5
5.9
The Pack
Drama, Thriller
2019, Chile
6.3
Spider
Araña
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2019, Chile / Argentina / Brazil
6.4
The Facilitator
El Facilitador
Drama
2013, Ecuador
6.4
Young and Wild
Joven y alocada
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2012, Chile
Watch trailer
5.5
Dog Flesh
Carne de perro
Drama
2011, Chile / France / Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree