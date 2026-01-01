Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
María Gracia Omegna María Gracia Omegna
Kinoafisha Persons María Gracia Omegna

María Gracia Omegna

María Gracia Omegna

Date of Birth
10 November 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Young and Wild 6.4
Young and Wild (2012)
The Facilitator 6.4
The Facilitator (2013)
Spider 6.3
Spider (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Pack 5.9
The Pack
Drama, Thriller 2019, Chile
Spider 6.3
Spider Araña
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2019, Chile / Argentina / Brazil
The Facilitator 6.4
The Facilitator El Facilitador
Drama 2013, Ecuador
Young and Wild 6.4
Young and Wild Joven y alocada
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2012, Chile
Watch trailer
Dog Flesh 5.5
Dog Flesh Carne de perro
Drama 2011, Chile / France / Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more