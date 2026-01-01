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About
Filmography
April Mullen
April Mullen
Kinoafisha
Persons
April Mullen
April Mullen
April Mullen
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Actress, Producer
Actor type
Horror actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.3
The Rookie
(2018)
7.9
Ginny & Georgia
(2021)
7.7
The 100
(2014)
Filmography
6.9
Sullivan's Crossing
Drama, Romantic
2023, Canada
6
Simulant
Simulant
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
Ginny & Georgia
Drama, Comedy
2021, USA
5.7
Tiny Pretty Things
Drama, Thriller
2020, USA
4.9
Wander
Wander
Thriller
2020, Canada
6.8
Blood & Treasure
Drama, Action, Adventure
2019, USA
8.3
The Rookie
Drama, Crime
2018, USA
6.3
Bellevue
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2017, Canada
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