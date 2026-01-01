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April Mullen
April Mullen April Mullen
Kinoafisha Persons April Mullen

April Mullen

April Mullen

Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Actress, Producer
Actor type
Horror actress, The Adventurer, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Rookie 8.3
The Rookie (2018)
Ginny & Georgia 7.9
Ginny & Georgia (2021)
The 100 7.7
The 100 (2014)

Filmography

Sullivan's Crossing 6.9
Sullivan's Crossing
Drama, Romantic 2023, Canada
Simulant 6
Simulant Simulant
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, USA
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Ginny & Georgia 7.9
Ginny & Georgia
Drama, Comedy 2021, USA
Tiny Pretty Things 5.7
Tiny Pretty Things
Drama, Thriller 2020, USA
Wander 4.9
Wander Wander
Thriller 2020, Canada
Blood & Treasure 6.8
Blood & Treasure
Drama, Action, Adventure 2019, USA
The Rookie 8.3
The Rookie
Drama, Crime 2018, USA
Bellevue 6.3
Bellevue
Drama, Crime, Mystery 2017, Canada
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