The TV show "Wynonna Earp" is about a girl with an extraordinary lineage. Her ancestor upheld the law back in the days of the Wild West and became famous in the legendary town of Tombstone. It should be noted that the main heroine followed in her great-grandfather's footsteps, becoming a worthy successor to his legacy. She is fully prepared to administer modern justice and fulfill her main mission - to vanquish demons and other creatures from the supernatural world. She possesses sharpshooting skills, a wild spirit, and loyal allies.

