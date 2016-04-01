Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Wynonna Earp poster
Wynonna Earp poster
Wynonna Earp poster
Wynonna Earp poster
Wynonna Earp poster
Ratings
7.4 IMDb Rating: 7.4
Rate
5 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Wynonna Earp

Wynonna Earp (2016 - …)

Wynonna Earp 18+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel Syfy
Runtime 35 hours 7 minutes

TV series description

The TV show "Wynonna Earp" is about a girl with an extraordinary lineage. Her ancestor upheld the law back in the days of the Wild West and became famous in the legendary town of Tombstone. It should be noted that the main heroine followed in her great-grandfather's footsteps, becoming a worthy successor to his legacy. She is fully prepared to administer modern justice and fulfill her main mission - to vanquish demons and other creatures from the supernatural world. She possesses sharpshooting skills, a wild spirit, and loyal allies.
Cast
Cast
Melanie Scrofano
Melanie Scrofano
Tim Rozon
Tim Rozon
Dominique Provost-Chalkley
Dominique Provost-Chalkley
Katherine Barrell
Katherine Barrell
Shamier Anderson
Shamier Anderson
Martina Ortiz-Luis
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Wynonna Earp - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 13 episodes
 
Wynonna Earp - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 12 episodes
 
Wynonna Earp - Season 3 Season 3
2018, 12 episodes
 
Wynonna Earp - Season 4 Season 4
2020, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Галина Вербовская (Сиволгина) 21 June 2021, 21:16
сериал вроде ничего. только обжимания лезбиянок задолбали. противно смотреть!
Reviews Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more