Alexandra Holden
Kinoafisha Persons Alexandra Holden

Alexandra Holden

Alexandra Holden

Date of Birth
30 April 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Horror actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Special 6.8
Special (2006)
Dead End 6.5
Dead End (2003)
The Hot Chick 6.3
The Hot Chick (2002)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Always Watching: A Marble Hornets Story 5.1
Always Watching: A Marble Hornets Story
Horror 2015, USA
Watch trailer
In a World... 6.3
In a World...
Comedy 2013, USA
Lovely Molly 6
Lovely Molly
Horror, Thriller 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Special 6.8
Special
Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi 2006, USA
Window Theory 3.9
Window Theory
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2004, Canada
Dead End 6.5
Dead End
Detective, Thriller, Horror 2003, France
The Hot Chick 6.3
The Hot Chick
Comedy, Fairy Tale 2002, USA
