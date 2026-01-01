Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alexandra Holden
Alexandra Holden
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexandra Holden
Alexandra Holden
Alexandra Holden
Date of Birth
30 April 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Horror actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.8
Special
(2006)
6.5
Dead End
(2003)
6.3
The Hot Chick
(2002)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Fairy Tale
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2015
2013
2011
2006
2004
2003
2002
All
7
Films
7
Actor
7
5.1
Always Watching: A Marble Hornets Story
Always Watching: A Marble Hornets Story
Horror
2015, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
In a World...
In a World...
Comedy
2013, USA
6
Lovely Molly
Lovely Molly
Horror, Thriller
2011, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Special
Special
Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi
2006, USA
3.9
Window Theory
Window Theory
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2004, Canada
6.5
Dead End
Dead End
Detective, Thriller, Horror
2003, France
6.3
The Hot Chick
The Hot Chick
Comedy, Fairy Tale
2002, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree