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Kinoafisha
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Melina Mercouri
Awards
Awards and nominations of Melina Mercouri
Melina Mercouri
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Melina Mercouri
Academy Awards, USA 1961
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1960
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1965
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1963
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1961
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
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