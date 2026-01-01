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Kinoafisha Persons Melina Mercouri Awards

Awards and nominations of Melina Mercouri

Melina Mercouri
Awards and nominations of Melina Mercouri
Academy Awards, USA 1961 Academy Awards, USA 1961
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1960 Cannes Film Festival 1960
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1971 Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1965 Golden Globes, USA 1965
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1963 Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1963 BAFTA Awards 1963
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1961 BAFTA Awards 1961
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
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