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Ernie Kovacs Ernie Kovacs
Kinoafisha Persons Ernie Kovacs

Ernie Kovacs

Ernie Kovacs

Date of Birth
23 January 1919
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
13 January 1962
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Strangers When We Meet 7.1
Strangers When We Meet (1960)
Bell Book and Candle 6.8
Bell Book and Candle (1958)

Filmography

Strangers When We Meet 7.1
Strangers When We Meet Strangers When We Meet
Romantic, Drama 1960, USA
Bell Book and Candle 6.8
Bell Book and Candle Bell Book and Candle
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic 1958, USA
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