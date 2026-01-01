Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Ernie Kovacs
Ernie Kovacs
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ernie Kovacs
Ernie Kovacs
Ernie Kovacs
Date of Birth
23 January 1919
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
13 January 1962
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.1
Strangers When We Meet
(1960)
6.8
Bell Book and Candle
(1958)
Filmography
7.1
Strangers When We Meet
Strangers When We Meet
Romantic, Drama
1960, USA
6.8
Bell Book and Candle
Bell Book and Candle
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
1958, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree