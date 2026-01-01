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Elsa Lanchester
Elsa Lanchester
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elsa Lanchester
Elsa Lanchester
Elsa Lanchester
Date of Birth
28 October 1902
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
26 December 1986
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.4
Witness for the Prosecution
(1957)
8.1
Bride of Frankenstein
(1935)
8.0
Mary Poppins
(1964)
Filmography
7.3
Murder by Death
Murder by Death
Comedy, Crime, Mystery
1976, USA
6.9
Blackbeard's Ghost
Blackbeard's Ghost
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
1968, USA
8
Mary Poppins
Mary Poppins
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Musical, Family
1964, USA
6.8
Bell Book and Candle
Bell Book and Candle
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
1958, USA
8.4
Witness for the Prosecution
Witness For The Prosecution
Thriller, Drama, Mystery
1957, USA
7.7
The Big Clock
The Big Clock
Film-Noir, Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective
1948, USA
7.6
The Bishop's Wife
The Bishop's Wife
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
1947, USA
7.3
The Spiral Staircase
The Spiral Staircase
Drama, Horror, Detective
1946, USA
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