Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Elsa Lanchester
Elsa Lanchester Elsa Lanchester
Kinoafisha Persons Elsa Lanchester

Elsa Lanchester

Elsa Lanchester

Date of Birth
28 October 1902
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
26 December 1986
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Witness for the Prosecution 8.4
Witness for the Prosecution (1957)
Bride of Frankenstein 8.1
Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
Mary Poppins 8.0
Mary Poppins (1964)

Filmography

Murder by Death 7.3
Murder by Death Murder by Death
Comedy, Crime, Mystery 1976, USA
Blackbeard's Ghost 6.9
Blackbeard's Ghost Blackbeard's Ghost
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 1968, USA
Mary Poppins 8
Mary Poppins Mary Poppins
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Musical, Family 1964, USA
Bell Book and Candle 6.8
Bell Book and Candle Bell Book and Candle
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic 1958, USA
Witness for the Prosecution 8.4
Witness for the Prosecution Witness For The Prosecution
Thriller, Drama, Mystery 1957, USA
The Big Clock 7.7
The Big Clock The Big Clock
Film-Noir, Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective 1948, USA
The Bishop's Wife 7.6
The Bishop's Wife The Bishop's Wife
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 1947, USA
The Spiral Staircase 7.3
The Spiral Staircase The Spiral Staircase
Drama, Horror, Detective 1946, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more