Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marisa Coughlan
Marisa Coughlan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marisa Coughlan
Marisa Coughlan
Marisa Coughlan
Date of Birth
17 March 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.1
Super Troopers
(2001)
6.1
Pumpkin
(2002)
5.9
Gossip
(2000)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2020
2018
2014
2007
2002
2001
2000
1999
All
9
Films
9
Actress
9
4.2
Infamous
Infamous
Crime, Drama, Romantic
2020, USA
5.7
Super Troopers 2
Super Troopers 2
Comedy, Crime, Detective
2018, USA
5
Space Station 76
Space Station 76
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Already Dead
Already Dead
Action, Crime, Thriller
2007, USA
6.1
Pumpkin
Pumpkin
Drama, Sport, Romantic
2002, USA
5.7
Freddy Got Fingered
Freddy Got Fingered
Comedy
2001, USA
7.1
Super Troopers
Super Troopers
Comedy, Crime, Mystery
2001, USA
5.9
Gossip
Gossip
Drama, Mystery, Thriller
2000, USA
5.8
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
Comedy, Thriller
1999, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree