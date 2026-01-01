Menu
Marisa Coughlan

Date of Birth
17 March 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Super Troopers 7.1
Super Troopers (2001)
Pumpkin 6.1
Pumpkin (2002)
Gossip 5.9
Gossip (2000)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Infamous 4.2
Infamous Infamous
Crime, Drama, Romantic 2020, USA
Super Troopers 2 5.7
Super Troopers 2 Super Troopers 2
Comedy, Crime, Detective 2018, USA
Space Station 76 5
Space Station 76 Space Station 76
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Drama 2014, USA
Already Dead 5.6
Already Dead Already Dead
Action, Crime, Thriller 2007, USA
Pumpkin 6.1
Pumpkin Pumpkin
Drama, Sport, Romantic 2002, USA
Freddy Got Fingered 5.7
Freddy Got Fingered Freddy Got Fingered
Comedy 2001, USA
Super Troopers 7.1
Super Troopers Super Troopers
Comedy, Crime, Mystery 2001, USA
Gossip 5.9
Gossip Gossip
Drama, Mystery, Thriller 2000, USA
Teaching Mrs. Tingle 5.8
Teaching Mrs. Tingle Teaching Mrs. Tingle
Comedy, Thriller 1999, USA
