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Filmography
Emily Booth
Emily Booth
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emily Booth
Emily Booth
Emily Booth
Date of Birth
26 April 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
6.2
Doghouse
(2009)
4.0
The Reverend
(2011)
Filmography
4
The Reverend
The Reverend
Horror
2011, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.2
Doghouse
Doghouse
Comedy, Horror, Sci-Fi
2009, Great Britain
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