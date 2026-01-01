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Emily Booth Emily Booth
Kinoafisha Persons Emily Booth

Emily Booth

Emily Booth

Date of Birth
26 April 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Horror actor, Comedy actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Doghouse 6.2
Doghouse (2009)
The Reverend 4.0
The Reverend (2011)

Filmography

The Reverend 4
The Reverend The Reverend
Horror 2011, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Doghouse 6.2
Doghouse Doghouse
Comedy, Horror, Sci-Fi 2009, Great Britain
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