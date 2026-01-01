Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mads Koudal Mads Koudal
Kinoafisha Persons Mads Koudal

Mads Koudal

Mads Koudal

Date of Birth
22 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Horror actor

Popular Films

Finale 4.9
Finale (2018)
The Reverend 4.0
The Reverend (2011)

Filmography

Finale 4.9
Finale Finale
Detective, Horror 2018, Denmark
The Reverend 4
The Reverend The Reverend
Horror 2011, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more