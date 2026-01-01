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Mads Koudal
Mads Koudal
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mads Koudal
Mads Koudal
Mads Koudal
Date of Birth
22 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Horror actor
Popular Films
4.9
Finale
(2018)
4.0
The Reverend
(2011)
Filmography
4.9
Finale
Finale
Detective, Horror
2018, Denmark
4
The Reverend
The Reverend
Horror
2011, Great Britain
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