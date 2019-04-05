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Filmography
Lasse Pöysti
Lasse Pöysti
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lasse Pöysti
Lasse Pöysti
Lasse Pöysti
Date of Birth
24 January 1927
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
5 April 2019
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.0
Thomas
(2008)
6.9
Minnet av Ingmar Bergman
(2018)
Filmography
6.9
Minnet av Ingmar Bergman
Minnet av Ingmar Bergman
Documentary
2018, Finland
7
Thomas
Thomas
Drama
2008, Finland
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