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Lasse Pöysti Lasse Pöysti
Kinoafisha Persons Lasse Pöysti

Lasse Pöysti

Lasse Pöysti

Date of Birth
24 January 1927
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
5 April 2019
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Thomas 7.0
Thomas (2008)
6.9
Minnet av Ingmar Bergman (2018)

Filmography

6.9
Minnet av Ingmar Bergman Minnet av Ingmar Bergman
Documentary 2018, Finland
Thomas 7
Thomas Thomas
Drama 2008, Finland
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