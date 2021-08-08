Aarre Karén

Menu
Date of Birth
29 November 1932
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
8 August 2021
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Voice actor, The Adventurer

Filmography

Genre
Year
Little Brother, Big Trouble: A Christmas Adventure 6.8
Little Brother, Big Trouble: A Christmas Adventure Niko 2 - Lentäjäveljekset
Drama, Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy 2012, Finland / Germany / Denmark / Ireland
Watch trailer
Thomas 7
Thomas Thomas
Drama 2008, Finland
Röllin sydän 5.8
Röllin sydän Röllin sydän
Animation, Fairy Tale 2007, Great Britain / Germany / Russia / Finland
Watch trailer
