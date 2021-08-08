Menu
Aarre Karén
Aarre Karén
Date of Birth
29 November 1932
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
8 August 2021
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Voice actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.0
Thomas
(2008)
6.8
Little Brother, Big Trouble: A Christmas Adventure
(2012)
5.8
Röllin sydän
(2007)
Filmography
6.8
Little Brother, Big Trouble: A Christmas Adventure
Niko 2 - Lentäjäveljekset
Drama, Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy
2012, Finland / Germany / Denmark / Ireland
Watch trailer
7
Thomas
Thomas
Drama
2008, Finland
5.8
Röllin sydän
Röllin sydän
Animation, Fairy Tale
2007, Great Britain / Germany / Russia / Finland
Watch trailer
