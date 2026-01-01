Menu
Mauri Heikkilä

Mauri Heikkilä

Date of Birth
22 November 1929
Age
96 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Thomas 7.0
Thomas (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Thomas 7
Thomas Thomas
Drama 2008, Finland
