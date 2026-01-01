Menu
Mauri Heikkilä
Mauri Heikkilä
Date of Birth
22 November 1929
Age
96 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.0
Thomas
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2008
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7
Thomas
Thomas
Drama
2008, Finland
