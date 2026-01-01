Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mathilde Bundschuh
Mathilde Bundschuh
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mathilde Bundschuh
Mathilde Bundschuh
Mathilde Bundschuh
Date of Birth
30 July 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.0
The Bedfellow
(2020)
6.8
A Family of Three
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2020
2011
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
7
The Bedfellow
Comedy
2020, Germany
6.8
A Family of Three
Tage die bleiben
Drama
2011, Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree