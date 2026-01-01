Mathilde Bundschuh

Menu
Date of Birth
30 July 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Bedfellow 7.0
The Bedfellow (2020)
A Family of Three 6.8
A Family of Three (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Bedfellow 7
The Bedfellow
Comedy 2020, Germany
A Family of Three 6.8
A Family of Three
Drama 2011, Germany
