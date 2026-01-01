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Lisa Bitter
Lisa Bitter Lisa Bitter
Kinoafisha Persons Lisa Bitter

Lisa Bitter

Lisa Bitter

Date of Birth
1 January 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

This Crazy Heart 7.1
This Crazy Heart (2017)
The Bedfellow 7.0
The Bedfellow (2020)
Die Goldfische 6.6
Die Goldfische (2019)

Filmography

The Bedfellow 7
The Bedfellow
Comedy 2020, Germany
Die Goldfische 6.6
Die Goldfische Die Goldfische
Comedy 2019, Germany
This Crazy Heart 7.1
This Crazy Heart Dieses bescheuerte Herz
Drama, Comedy 2017, Germany
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