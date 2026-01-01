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Filmography
Lisa Bitter
Lisa Bitter
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Bitter
Lisa Bitter
Lisa Bitter
Date of Birth
1 January 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.1
This Crazy Heart
(2017)
7.0
The Bedfellow
(2020)
6.6
Die Goldfische
(2019)
Filmography
7
The Bedfellow
Comedy
2020, Germany
6.6
Die Goldfische
Die Goldfische
Comedy
2019, Germany
7.1
This Crazy Heart
Dieses bescheuerte Herz
Drama, Comedy
2017, Germany
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