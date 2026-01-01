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Mel Rodriguez
Mel Rodriguez Mel Rodriguez
Kinoafisha Persons Mel Rodriguez

Mel Rodriguez

Mel Rodriguez

Date of Birth
12 June 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Voice actor

Popular Films

Better Call Saul 8.9
Better Call Saul (2015)
The Middle 8.0
The Middle (2009)
Onward 7.7
Onward (2019)

Filmography

St. Denis Medical 7
St. Denis Medical
Comedy 2024, USA
Carol & The End of the World 7
Carol & The End of the World
Comedy, 2023, USA
CSI: Vegas 7.2
CSI: Vegas
Drama, Crime 2021, USA
Made for Love 6.6
Made for Love
Comedy 2021, USA
On Becoming a God in Central Florida 7.1
On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Drama, Comedy 2019, USA
The Twilight Zone 6.1
The Twilight Zone
Drama, Horror 2019, USA
Onward 7.7
Onward Onward
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2019, USA
Watch trailer
The Last Thing He Wanted 4.8
The Last Thing He Wanted The Last Thing He Wanted
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, USA
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