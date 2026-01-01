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About
Filmography
Mel Rodriguez
Mel Rodriguez
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mel Rodriguez
Mel Rodriguez
Mel Rodriguez
Date of Birth
12 June 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
8.9
Better Call Saul
(2015)
8.0
The Middle
(2009)
7.7
Onward
(2019)
Filmography
7
St. Denis Medical
Comedy
2024, USA
7
Carol & The End of the World
Comedy,
2023, USA
7.2
CSI: Vegas
Drama, Crime
2021, USA
6.6
Made for Love
Comedy
2021, USA
7.1
On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Drama, Comedy
2019, USA
6.1
The Twilight Zone
Drama, Horror
2019, USA
7.7
Onward
Onward
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
2019, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
The Last Thing He Wanted
The Last Thing He Wanted
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, USA
Watch trailer
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