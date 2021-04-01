"Made for Love" is a new science fiction series that tells the story of a woman named Hazel. At first glance, she appears to be a perfectly happy woman. Hazel is married to a very wealthy man who loves her with all his heart. Loves her so much, in fact, that he wants to control her every move literally. As the story unfolds, the main character learns that a high-tech tracking device has been implanted in her brain against her will. This gadget allows Hazel's husband to monitor her every action. It even reveals her feelings and emotions. Over time, she realizes that she simply cannot continue living under such pressure. Eventually, Hazel decides to escape from her husband. But how do you hide from someone who knows everything about you?

