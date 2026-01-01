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Nick Murphy
Nick Murphy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick Murphy
Nick Murphy
Nick Murphy
Occupation
Director, Producer, Actor
Popular Films
8.3
The Last Kingdom
(2015)
8.1
Dark Matter
(2024)
7.5
Save Me
(2018)
Filmography
Star City
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2026, USA
7.3
A Thousand Blows
Drama, History
2025, Great Britain
7
Untamed
Crime, Thriller, Detective
2025, USA
8.1
Dark Matter
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
2024, USA
7
A Spy Among Friends
Drama,
2022, Great Britain
7.2
A Christmas Carol
Drama, Fantasy,
2019, Great Britain/USA
7.2
The Hot Zone
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2019, USA
7.5
Save Me
Drama, Crime, Detective
2018, Great Britain
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