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Nick Murphy Nick Murphy
Kinoafisha Persons Nick Murphy

Nick Murphy

Nick Murphy

Occupation
Director, Producer, Actor

Popular Films

The Last Kingdom 8.3
The Last Kingdom (2015)
Dark Matter 8.1
Dark Matter (2024)
Save Me 7.5
Save Me (2018)

Filmography

Star City
Star City
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2026, USA
A Thousand Blows 7.3
A Thousand Blows
Drama, History 2025, Great Britain
Untamed 7
Untamed
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2025, USA
Dark Matter 8.1
Dark Matter
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama 2024, USA
A Spy Among Friends 7
A Spy Among Friends
Drama, 2022, Great Britain
A Christmas Carol 7.2
A Christmas Carol
Drama, Fantasy, 2019, Great Britain/USA
The Hot Zone 7.2
The Hot Zone
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2019, USA
Save Me 7.5
Save Me
Drama, Crime, Detective 2018, Great Britain
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