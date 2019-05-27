The American series "The Hot Zone" is an adventure drama based on the novel by Richard Preston. In 1989, the world is hit by the first outbreak of the Ebola fever. The US authorities learn that the terrifying disease has infiltrated the country. Brave military officer Nancy Jaax is called upon to test a sample of the world's most dangerous virus. She must find the source and stop the wave of infection in America. Nancy risks a lot, as she has a beloved spouse and two children waiting for her at home.

