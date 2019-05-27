Menu
7.0 IMDb Rating: 7.3
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Hot Zone

The Hot Zone (2019 - …)

The Hot Zone 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel National Geographic Channel
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The American series "The Hot Zone" is an adventure drama based on the novel by Richard Preston. In 1989, the world is hit by the first outbreak of the Ebola fever. The US authorities learn that the terrifying disease has infiltrated the country. Brave military officer Nancy Jaax is called upon to test a sample of the world's most dangerous virus. She must find the source and stop the wave of infection in America. Nancy risks a lot, as she has a beloved spouse and two children waiting for her at home.
The Hot Zone  trailer второго сезона
Cast
James D'Arcy
Liam Cunningham
Topher Grace
Noah Emmerich
Julianna Margulies
Paul James
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Seasons
The Hot Zone - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 6 episodes
 
The Hot Zone - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
