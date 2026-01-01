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Lucas Gridoux Lucas Gridoux
Kinoafisha Persons Lucas Gridoux

Lucas Gridoux

Lucas Gridoux

Date of Birth
16 April 1896
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
19 April 1952
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Pépé le Moko 7.7
Pépé le Moko (1937)
The Kidnapping 7.3
The Kidnapping (1934)
Beethoven's Great Love 6.8
Beethoven's Great Love (1937)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Beethoven's Great Love 6.8
Beethoven's Great Love Un grand amour de Beethoven
Biography, Musical, Drama 1937, France
Pépé le Moko 7.7
Pépé le Moko Pépé le Moko
Drama, Romantic, Crime 1937, France
Behold the Man 6.6
Behold the Man Golgotha
Adventure, Drama 1935, Algeria / France
The Kidnapping 7.3
The Kidnapping Rapt
Crime, Drama, Romantic 1934, France / Switzerland
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