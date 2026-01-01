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About
Filmography
Lucas Gridoux
Lucas Gridoux
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucas Gridoux
Lucas Gridoux
Lucas Gridoux
Date of Birth
16 April 1896
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
19 April 1952
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.7
Pépé le Moko
(1937)
7.3
The Kidnapping
(1934)
6.8
Beethoven's Great Love
(1937)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Biography
Crime
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
1937
1935
1934
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
6.8
Beethoven's Great Love
Un grand amour de Beethoven
Biography, Musical, Drama
1937, France
7.7
Pépé le Moko
Pépé le Moko
Drama, Romantic, Crime
1937, France
6.6
Behold the Man
Golgotha
Adventure, Drama
1935, Algeria / France
7.3
The Kidnapping
Rapt
Crime, Drama, Romantic
1934, France / Switzerland
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