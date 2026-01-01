Menu
Mario Bava
Mario Bava
Date of Birth
31 July 1914
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
25 April 1980
Occupation
Director
Popular Films
7.0
Black Sabbath
(1963)
6.9
The Girl Who Knew Too Much
(1963)
6.7
Ulysses
(1954)
Filmography
5.9
Rabid Dogs
Rabid Dogs / Enragés
Drama, Action, Thriller
2016, France / Canada
6.3
Lisa and the Devil
Lisa e il diavolo
Horror, Mystery
1973, Italy / Spain
6.5
A Bay of Blood
Ecologia del delitto
Horror, Detective, Thriller
1971, Italy
5.8
Five Dolls for an August Moon
5 bambole per la luna d'agosto
Thriller, Detective
1970, Italy
7
Black Sabbath
I tre volti della paura
Horror
1963, Italy / France
6.9
The Girl Who Knew Too Much
La ragazza che sapeva troppo
Thriller, Romantic, Comedy
1963, Italy
5.5
Esther and the King
Esther and the King
Biography, Drama, History
1960, Italy / USA
5.9
Caltiki – The Immortal Monster
Caltiki, the Immortal Monster / Caltiki - il mostro immortale
Horror, Thriller, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1959, USA / Italy
6.7
Ulysses
Ulisse
Adventure
1954, Italy
