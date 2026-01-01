Mario Bava

Menu
Date of Birth
31 July 1914
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
25 April 1980
Occupation
Director

Popular Films

Black Sabbath 7.0
Black Sabbath (1963)
The Girl Who Knew Too Much 6.9
The Girl Who Knew Too Much (1963)
Ulysses 6.7
Ulysses (1954)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Rabid Dogs 5.9
Rabid Dogs Rabid Dogs / Enragés
Drama, Action, Thriller 2016, France / Canada
Lisa and the Devil 6.3
Lisa and the Devil Lisa e il diavolo
Horror, Mystery 1973, Italy / Spain
A Bay of Blood 6.5
A Bay of Blood Ecologia del delitto
Horror, Detective, Thriller 1971, Italy
Five Dolls for an August Moon 5.8
Five Dolls for an August Moon 5 bambole per la luna d'agosto
Thriller, Detective 1970, Italy
Black Sabbath 7
Black Sabbath I tre volti della paura
Horror 1963, Italy / France
The Girl Who Knew Too Much 6.9
The Girl Who Knew Too Much La ragazza che sapeva troppo
Thriller, Romantic, Comedy 1963, Italy
Esther and the King 5.5
Esther and the King Esther and the King
Biography, Drama, History 1960, Italy / USA
Caltiki – The Immortal Monster 5.9
Caltiki – The Immortal Monster Caltiki, the Immortal Monster / Caltiki - il mostro immortale
Horror, Thriller, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1959, USA / Italy
Ulysses 6.7
Ulysses Ulisse
Adventure 1954, Italy
