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Poster of Blood and Black Lace
7.1
Blood and Black Lace - Subtitled official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Blood and Black Lace
7.1

Blood and Black Lace

, 1964
6 donne per l'assassino
Germany, France, Italy / Crime, Drama, Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Blood and Black Lace
7.1
Blood and Black Lace - Subtitled official trailer
Blood and Black Lace  Subtitled official trailer

Synopsis

Isabella, a young model, is murdered by a mysterious masked figure at a fashion house in Rome. When her diary, which details the house employees' many vices, disappears, the masked killer begins killing off all the models in and around the house to find it.

Cast

Cameron Mitchell
Massimo Morlacchi
Eva Bartok
La contessa Cristiana Cuomo
Franco Ressel
Il marchese Riccardo Morelli
Luciano Pigozzi
Cesare Lazzarini
Massimo Righi
Harriet Medin
Heidi Stroh
Enzo Cerusico
Enzo Cerusico
Paul Frees
Thomas Reiner
L'ispettore Silvestri
Arianna Gorini
Nicole
Dante DiPaolo
Franco Scalo
Director Mario Bava
Writer Mario Bava, Marcello Fondato, Giuseppe Barilla, Mary Arden
Composer Carlo Rustichelli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 5 June 1964
Release date
5 June 1964 Austria
19 July 1968 Finland K-16
3 July 2019 France
27 November 1964 Germany
24 June 1964 Italy VM18
18 July 1964 Japan
7 April 1965 USA NR
Budget 141,755,000 ITL
Production Emmepi Cinematografica, Les Productions Georges de Beauregard, Monachia Film
Also known as
6 donne per l'assassino, Blood and Black Lace, Seis mujeres para el asesino, 6 femmes pour l'assassin, 6 gynaikes gia to dolofono, 6 mujeres para el asesino, Aima kai mavri dantella, Aima sti mavri dantela, Assasinat dans la Haute Couture, Blod och svarta spetsar, Blod og svarte kniplinger, Blood & Black Lace, Blutige Seide, Der Würger mit der Maske, Fashion House of Death, Hat halott modell, Hat nő és a gyilkos, Himotappaja, Jernhånden i rædselsnatten, Krv i crna cipka, L'atelier de la mort, L'atelier de la peur, Lustmördaren, Moderu renzoku satsujin!, Sei donne per l'assassino, Seis mujeres para un asesino, Seis Mulheres Para o Assassino, Seis Mulheres Para Um Assassino, Šest žen pro vraha, Sest zensk za morilca, Sis dones per a l'assassi, Six femmes pour l'assassin, Six Women for the Murderer, Sześć kobiet dla zabójcy, Vasvase baraye qatl, Veri ja must pits, Verta ja mustaa pitsiä, Кровь и черные кружева, Кръв и черна дантела, Шесть женщин для убийцы, モデル連続殺人!, Kan ve Siyah Dantel, Zes Vrouwen voor de Moordenaar, Qan və Qara Krujeva

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 15 April 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Blood and Black Lace - Subtitled official trailer
Blood and Black Lace Subtitled official trailer
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