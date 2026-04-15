Isabella, a young model, is murdered by a mysterious masked figure at a fashion house in Rome. When her diary, which details the house employees' many vices, disappears, the masked killer begins killing off all the models in and around the house to find it.
ProductionEmmepi Cinematografica, Les Productions Georges de Beauregard, Monachia Film
Also known as
6 donne per l'assassino, Blood and Black Lace, Seis mujeres para el asesino, 6 femmes pour l'assassin, 6 gynaikes gia to dolofono, 6 mujeres para el asesino, Aima kai mavri dantella, Aima sti mavri dantela, Assasinat dans la Haute Couture, Blod och svarta spetsar, Blod og svarte kniplinger, Blood & Black Lace, Blutige Seide, Der Würger mit der Maske, Fashion House of Death, Hat halott modell, Hat nő és a gyilkos, Himotappaja, Jernhånden i rædselsnatten, Krv i crna cipka, L'atelier de la mort, L'atelier de la peur, Lustmördaren, Moderu renzoku satsujin!, Sei donne per l'assassino, Seis mujeres para un asesino, Seis Mulheres Para o Assassino, Seis Mulheres Para Um Assassino, Šest žen pro vraha, Sest zensk za morilca, Sis dones per a l'assassi, Six femmes pour l'assassin, Six Women for the Murderer, Sześć kobiet dla zabójcy, Vasvase baraye qatl, Veri ja must pits, Verta ja mustaa pitsiä, Кровь и черные кружева, Кръв и черна дантела, Шесть женщин для убийцы, モデル連続殺人!, Kan ve Siyah Dantel, Zes Vrouwen voor de Moordenaar, Qan və Qara Krujeva