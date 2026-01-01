Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Leo White
Leo White
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leo White
Leo White
Leo White
Date of Birth
10 November 1882
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
20 September 1948
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.5
The Champion
(1915)
7.5
The Letter
(1940)
7.5
The Scarlet Empress
(1934)
Filmography
7.5
The Letter
The Letter
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir
1940, USA
7.2
City for Conquest
City for Conquest
Drama, Sport
1940, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Marked Woman
Marked Woman
Crime, Film-Noir, Thriller
1937, USA
6.4
Black Fury
Black Fury
Crime, Drama, Romantic
1935, USA
7.5
The Scarlet Empress
The Scarlet Empress
Drama, History, Romantic
1934, USA
6.1
Forbidden Paradise
Forbidden Paradise
Comedy
1924, USA
7.3
Gipsy Life
The Vagabond
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1916, USA
7
Charlie in the Police
Police
Comedy, Short
1916, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree