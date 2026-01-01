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Leo White Leo White
Kinoafisha Persons Leo White

Leo White

Leo White

Date of Birth
10 November 1882
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
20 September 1948
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Champion 7.5
The Champion (1915)
The Letter 7.5
The Letter (1940)
The Scarlet Empress 7.5
The Scarlet Empress (1934)

Filmography

The Letter 7.5
The Letter The Letter
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1940, USA
City for Conquest 7.2
City for Conquest City for Conquest
Drama, Sport 1940, USA
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Marked Woman 7.1
Marked Woman Marked Woman
Crime, Film-Noir, Thriller 1937, USA
Black Fury 6.4
Black Fury Black Fury
Crime, Drama, Romantic 1935, USA
The Scarlet Empress 7.5
The Scarlet Empress The Scarlet Empress
Drama, History, Romantic 1934, USA
Forbidden Paradise 6.1
Forbidden Paradise Forbidden Paradise
Comedy 1924, USA
Gipsy Life 7.3
Gipsy Life The Vagabond
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1916, USA
Charlie in the Police 7
Charlie in the Police Police
Comedy, Short 1916, USA
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