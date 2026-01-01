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Ernest Van Pelt
Ernest Van Pelt
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ernest Van Pelt
Ernest Van Pelt
Ernest Van Pelt
Date of Birth
31 March 1883
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
1 July 1961
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.5
The Champion
(1915)
6.6
A Jitney Elopement
(1915)
Filmography
7.5
The Champion
The Champion
Comedy, Short, Sport
1915, USA
6.6
A Jitney Elopement
A Jitney Elopement
Comedy, Short
1915, USA
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