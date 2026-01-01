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Ernest Van Pelt Ernest Van Pelt
Kinoafisha Persons Ernest Van Pelt

Ernest Van Pelt

Ernest Van Pelt

Date of Birth
31 March 1883
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
1 July 1961
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Champion 7.5
The Champion (1915)
6.6
A Jitney Elopement (1915)

Filmography

The Champion 7.5
The Champion The Champion
Comedy, Short, Sport 1915, USA
6.6
A Jitney Elopement A Jitney Elopement
Comedy, Short 1915, USA
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