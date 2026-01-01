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Lucky McKee
Lucky McKee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucky McKee
Lucky McKee
Lucky McKee
Date of Birth
1 November 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
7.5
Poker Face
(2023)
7.4
Masters of Horror
(2005)
6.6
May
(2002)
Filmography
7.5
Poker Face
Drama, Detective
2023, USA
4.6
Old Man
Old Man
Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
First Date
First Date
Comedy, Crime, Mystery
2021, USA
4.9
Darlin'
Darlin'
Horror, Thriller
2019, USA
5.6
The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot
The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot
Adventure, Drama
2018, USA
Watch trailer
4.5
Blood Money
Blood Money
Thriller
2017, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Tales of Halloween
Tales of Halloween
Horror
2015, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
All Cheerleaders Die
All Cheerleaders Die
Horror, Comedy, Thriller
2013, USA
Watch trailer
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