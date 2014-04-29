Menu
All Cheerleaders Die - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers All Cheerleaders Die. Trailer

All Cheerleaders Die. Trailer

Publication date: 29 April 2014
All Cheerleaders Die – A rebel girl signs up a group of cheerleaders to help her take down the captain of their high school football team, but a supernatural turn of events thrusts the girls into a different battle.
5.1 All Cheerleaders Die
All Cheerleaders Die Horror, Comedy, Thriller, 2013, USA
