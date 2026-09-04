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5.5
Kinoafisha Films Come with Me
5.5

Come with Me

Come with Me
USA / Crime, Drama, Detective / 18+
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5.5
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Synopsis

A working-class man becomes influenced by a radio host who spews apocalyptic rhetoric.

Cast

Theo Rossi
Theo Rossi
Simon Ward
Ron Perlman
Ron Perlman
Dalton Kirby
Jay Huguley
Peter Ellis
Barron Boedecker
Corey
Ronnie Gene Blevins
Ronnie Gene Blevins
Gary
Kate French
Rebecca
Michael Sirow
Michael Sirow
Dave
Scott Peat
Pete Richardson
Marion Kerr
Angela
T.C. Matherne
Officer Wilcox
Chris Mullinax
Will
Aaron Quick Nelson
Carl
Director Aaron Harvey
Writer Aaron Harvey, Jonathan Croom
Composer James Curd
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
World premiere 4 September 2026
Production A Mind's Eye, Dream Syndicate, Michael Bruce Pictures
Also known as
Come with Me, Viens avec moi

Film rating

5.5
Rate 13 votes
4.8 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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