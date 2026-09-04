5.5Come with Me
Come with Me
USA / Crime, Drama, Detective / 18+
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Synopsis
A working-class man becomes influenced by a radio host who spews apocalyptic rhetoric.
Cast
Jay Huguley
Peter Ellis
Barron Boedecker
Corey
Kate French
Rebecca
Marion Kerr
Angela
T.C. Matherne
Officer Wilcox
Chris Mullinax
Will
Aaron Quick Nelson
Carl
Director Aaron Harvey
Writer Aaron Harvey, Jonathan Croom
Composer James Curd
Film details
Country USA
World premiere 4 September 2026
Production A Mind's Eye, Dream Syndicate, Michael Bruce Pictures
Also known as
Come with Me, Viens avec moi
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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