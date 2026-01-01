Menu
Marta Nieradkiewicz
Date of Birth
21 June 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Wielka woda 7.1
Wielka woda (2022)
Anxiety 6.6
Anxiety (2023)
Gorgeous! 6.5
Gorgeous! (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Gorgeous! 6.5
Gorgeous! Przepiekne!
Comedy 2025, Poland
Watch trailer
Three Loves 5.3
Three Loves Trzy milosci
Drama 2025, Poland
Watch trailer
Anxiety 6.6
Anxiety Lęk
Drama 2023, Poland / Germany / Switzerland
Wielka woda 7.1
Wielka woda
Drama 2022, Poland
Woman on the Roof 6.5
Woman on the Roof Kobieta na dachu
Drama 2022, France / Poland / Sweden
Fools 5.2
Fools Glupcy
Drama 2022, Poland / Romania
Open Your Eyes 6.5
Open Your Eyes
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Detective 2021, Poland
United States of Love 6.1
United States of Love Zjednoczone stany miłości
Drama 2016, Poland / Sweden
Kamper 6
Kamper Kamper
Drama, Comedy 2016, Poland
3.9
OUT OF LOVE OUT OF LOVE
Drama 2011, Poland
