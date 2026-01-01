Menu
Marta Nieradkiewicz
Marta Nieradkiewicz
Date of Birth
21 June 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.1
Wielka woda
(2022)
6.6
Anxiety
(2023)
6.5
Gorgeous!
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
2022
2021
2016
2011
All
10
Films
8
TV Shows
2
Actress
10
6.5
Gorgeous!
Przepiekne!
Comedy
2025, Poland
Watch trailer
5.3
Three Loves
Trzy milosci
Drama
2025, Poland
Watch trailer
6.6
Anxiety
Lęk
Drama
2023, Poland / Germany / Switzerland
7.1
Wielka woda
Drama
2022, Poland
6.5
Woman on the Roof
Kobieta na dachu
Drama
2022, France / Poland / Sweden
5.2
Fools
Glupcy
Drama
2022, Poland / Romania
6.5
Open Your Eyes
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Detective
2021, Poland
6.1
United States of Love
Zjednoczone stany miłości
Drama
2016, Poland / Sweden
6
Kamper
Kamper
Drama, Comedy
2016, Poland
3.9
OUT OF LOVE
OUT OF LOVE
Drama
2011, Poland
