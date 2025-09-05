Menu
Poster of Three Loves
1 poster
Three Loves

Three Loves

Trzy milosci
Synopsis

Lena, a 40-year-old actress fresh from a divorce, wants to put her life back together. Ready for change, she quickly falls into the arms of Kundel - a charismatic student. Their relationship is an explosion of passion, in which the boundaries between intimacy and desire gradually blur. Meanwhile, Jan, Lena's ex-husband and a respected lawyer, is unable to come to terms with the end of their marriage. The spy app installed on Lena's phone and the rented apartment opposite her windows become tools of his control over her. Is it still unhappy love or already a dangerous obsession?
Three Loves  trailer
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 5 September 2025
Release date
5 September 2025 Poland
Worldwide Gross $49,446
Production Koskino Natalia Grzegorzek
Also known as
Trzy milosci, Three Loves, Trzy miłości
Director
Lukasz Grzegorzek
Cast
Marta Nieradkiewicz
Marcin Czarnik
Marcin Czarnik
Grzegorz Stepniak
Catherine Herman
Karolina Jagoda
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.8
Rate 11 votes
5.2 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Film Trailers
Three Loves Trailer
