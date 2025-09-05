Lena, a 40-year-old actress fresh from a divorce, wants to put her life back together. Ready for change, she quickly falls into the arms of Kundel - a charismatic student. Their relationship is an explosion of passion, in which the boundaries between intimacy and desire gradually blur. Meanwhile, Jan, Lena's ex-husband and a respected lawyer, is unable to come to terms with the end of their marriage. The spy app installed on Lena's phone and the rented apartment opposite her windows become tools of his control over her. Is it still unhappy love or already a dangerous obsession?