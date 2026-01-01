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About
Filmography
Nicolas Canuel
Nicolas Canuel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicolas Canuel
Nicolas Canuel
Nicolas Canuel
Date of Birth
1 May 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.3
Bon Cop, Bad Cop
(2006)
6.1
All That She Wants
(2008)
Filmography
6.1
All That She Wants
Elle veut le chaos
Drama
2008, Canada
6.3
Bon Cop, Bad Cop
Bon Cop, Bad Cop
Comedy, Crime, Action
2006, Canada
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