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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Laurent Lucas
Laurent Lucas
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurent Lucas
Laurent Lucas
Laurent Lucas
Date of Birth
20 July 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.1
The Odyssey
(2016)
6.7
Une intime conviction
(2018)
6.7
Raw
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2024
2019
2018
2016
2015
2013
2008
2007
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
1999
All
21
Films
21
Actor
21
6.6
Maldoror
Maldoror
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2024, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
6.4
Man Up!
Un vrai bonhomme
Comedy, Drama
2019, France / Belgium
6.3
Adoration
Adoration
Drama, Thriller
2019, Belgium / France
6.7
Une intime conviction
Une intime conviction
Drama
2018, Belgium
5.9
Rabid Dogs
Rabid Dogs / Enragés
Drama, Action, Thriller
2016, France / Canada
7.1
The Odyssey
L'odyssée
Adventure, Family, Romantic
2016, France
Watch trailer
6.7
Raw
Raw
Horror, Drama
2016, France / Belgium / Italy
6.5
Floride
Floride
Drama, Comedy
2015, France
6.6
The Jewish Cardinal
Le métis de Dieu
Biography
2013, France
6
On War
De la guerre
Comedy, Drama, War
2008, France
6.1
All That She Wants
Elle veut le chaos
Drama
2008, Canada
5.8
Contre-enquête
Contre-enquête / Counter investigation
Crime
2007, France
6
La Capture
La capture
Drama
2007, France / Canada
Watch trailer
6
Lemming
Lemming
Drama, Thriller
2005, France
5.8
Calvaire
Calvaire
Horror, Drama
2004, France / Belgium / Luxembourg
5.7
Laughter and Punishment
Rire et châtiment
Comedy
2003, France
6.1
Who Killed Bambi?
Qui a tué Bambi?
Thriller
2003, France
6.3
Tiresia
Tiresia
Drama
2003, Canada / France
6.2
In My Skin
Dans ma peau
Drama
2002, France
5.1
The Pornographer
Le pornographe
Drama
2001, Canada / France
5.7
Pola X
Pola X
Drama, Romantic
1999, France / Switzerland / Germany / Japan
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