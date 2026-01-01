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Laurent Lucas
Laurent Lucas Laurent Lucas
Kinoafisha Persons Laurent Lucas

Laurent Lucas

Laurent Lucas

Date of Birth
20 July 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Odyssey 7.1
The Odyssey (2016)
Une intime conviction 6.7
Une intime conviction (2018)
Raw 6.7
Raw (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Maldoror 6.6
Maldoror Maldoror
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
Man Up! 6.4
Man Up! Un vrai bonhomme
Comedy, Drama 2019, France / Belgium
Adoration 6.3
Adoration Adoration
Drama, Thriller 2019, Belgium / France
Une intime conviction 6.7
Une intime conviction Une intime conviction
Drama 2018, Belgium
Rabid Dogs 5.9
Rabid Dogs Rabid Dogs / Enragés
Drama, Action, Thriller 2016, France / Canada
The Odyssey 7.1
The Odyssey L'odyssée
Adventure, Family, Romantic 2016, France
Watch trailer
Raw 6.7
Raw Raw
Horror, Drama 2016, France / Belgium / Italy
Floride 6.5
Floride Floride
Drama, Comedy 2015, France
The Jewish Cardinal 6.6
The Jewish Cardinal Le métis de Dieu
Biography 2013, France
On War 6
On War De la guerre
Comedy, Drama, War 2008, France
All That She Wants 6.1
All That She Wants Elle veut le chaos
Drama 2008, Canada
Contre-enquête 5.8
Contre-enquête Contre-enquête / Counter investigation
Crime 2007, France
La Capture 6
La Capture La capture
Drama 2007, France / Canada
Watch trailer
Lemming 6
Lemming Lemming
Drama, Thriller 2005, France
Calvaire 5.8
Calvaire Calvaire
Horror, Drama 2004, France / Belgium / Luxembourg
Laughter and Punishment 5.7
Laughter and Punishment Rire et châtiment
Comedy 2003, France
Who Killed Bambi? 6.1
Who Killed Bambi? Qui a tué Bambi?
Thriller 2003, France
Tiresia 6.3
Tiresia Tiresia
Drama 2003, Canada / France
In My Skin 6.2
In My Skin Dans ma peau
Drama 2002, France
The Pornographer 5.1
The Pornographer Le pornographe
Drama 2001, Canada / France
Pola X 5.7
Pola X Pola X
Drama, Romantic 1999, France / Switzerland / Germany / Japan
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