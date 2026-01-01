Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marc Paquet
Marc Paquet
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marc Paquet
Marc Paquet
Marc Paquet
Date of Birth
1 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.1
All That She Wants
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2008
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.1
All That She Wants
Elle veut le chaos
Drama
2008, Canada
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree