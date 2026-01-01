Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marc Paquet Marc Paquet
Kinoafisha Persons Marc Paquet

Marc Paquet

Marc Paquet

Date of Birth
1 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

All That She Wants 6.1
All That She Wants (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All That She Wants 6.1
All That She Wants Elle veut le chaos
Drama 2008, Canada
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more