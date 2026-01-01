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Filmography
Normand Lévesque
Normand Lévesque
Kinoafisha
Persons
Normand Lévesque
Normand Lévesque
Normand Lévesque
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.1
All That She Wants
(2008)
Filmography
6.1
All That She Wants
Elle veut le chaos
Drama
2008, Canada
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