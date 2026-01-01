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Normand Lévesque Normand Lévesque
Kinoafisha Persons Normand Lévesque

Normand Lévesque

Normand Lévesque

Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

All That She Wants 6.1
All That She Wants (2008)

Filmography

All That She Wants 6.1
All That She Wants Elle veut le chaos
Drama 2008, Canada
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