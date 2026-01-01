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Maki Sakai Maki Sakai
Kinoafisha Persons Maki Sakai

Maki Sakai

Maki Sakai

Date of Birth
17 May 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Height
160 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Gegege no nyôbô 7.0
Gegege no nyôbô (2010)
United Red Army 6.9
United Red Army (2007)
One Last Bloom 6.4
One Last Bloom (2023)

Filmography

One Last Bloom 6.4
One Last Bloom Haru ni Chiru
Drama, Sport 2023, Japan
Gegege no nyôbô 7
Gegege no nyôbô Gegege no nyôbô
Drama 2010, Japan
United Red Army 6.9
United Red Army Jitsuroku rengô sekigun: Asama sansô e no michi
Drama 2007, Japan
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