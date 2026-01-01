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Filmography
Maki Sakai
Maki Sakai
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maki Sakai
Maki Sakai
Maki Sakai
Date of Birth
17 May 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Height
160 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.0
Gegege no nyôbô
(2010)
6.9
United Red Army
(2007)
6.4
One Last Bloom
(2023)
Filmography
6.4
One Last Bloom
Haru ni Chiru
Drama, Sport
2023, Japan
7
Gegege no nyôbô
Gegege no nyôbô
Drama
2010, Japan
6.9
United Red Army
Jitsuroku rengô sekigun: Asama sansô e no michi
Drama
2007, Japan
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