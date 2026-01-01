Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maria Hedborg Maria Hedborg
Kinoafisha Persons Maria Hedborg

Maria Hedborg

Maria Hedborg

Date of Birth
13 April 1949
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Fucking Åmål 7.5
Fucking Åmål (1998)
She Monkeys 3.8
She Monkeys (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
She Monkeys 3.8
She Monkeys Apflickorna
Drama 2011, Sweden
Watch trailer
Fucking Åmål 7.5
Fucking Åmål Show Me Love / Fucking Amal
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 1998, Denmark / Sweden
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more