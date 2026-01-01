Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maria Hedborg
Maria Hedborg
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria Hedborg
Maria Hedborg
Maria Hedborg
Date of Birth
13 April 1949
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.5
Fucking Åmål
(1998)
3.8
She Monkeys
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2011
1998
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
3.8
She Monkeys
Apflickorna
Drama
2011, Sweden
Watch trailer
7.5
Fucking Åmål
Show Me Love / Fucking Amal
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
1998, Denmark / Sweden
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree