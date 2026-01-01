Menu
Adam Lundgren Adam Lundgren
Kinoafisha Persons Adam Lundgren

Adam Lundgren

Adam Lundgren

Date of Birth
15 February 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Blue Eyes 6.7
Blue Eyes (2014)
The Arctic Convoy 6.6
The Arctic Convoy (2023)
Underdog 6.2
Underdog (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kapningen 5.5
Kapningen
Drama, Thriller 2023, Sweden
The Conference 5.9
The Conference Konferensen
Comedy, Horror, Detective 2023, Sweden
Watch trailer
The Arctic Convoy 6.6
The Arctic Convoy Konvoi
Action, Drama, History 2023, Norway
Hilma 6
Hilma Hilma
Biography, Drama 2022, Sweden
Blue Eyes 6.7
Blue Eyes
Drama, Thriller 2014, Sweden
Underdog 6.2
Underdog Svenskjävel
Drama 2014, Sweden / Norway
She Monkeys 3.8
She Monkeys Apflickorna
Drama 2011, Sweden
Watch trailer
