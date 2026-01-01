Menu
Adam Lundgren
Adam Lundgren
Adam Lundgren
Adam Lundgren
Adam Lundgren
Date of Birth
15 February 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.7
Blue Eyes
(2014)
6.6
The Arctic Convoy
(2023)
6.2
Underdog
(2014)
Filmography
7
5.5
Kapningen
Drama, Thriller
2023, Sweden
5.9
The Conference
Konferensen
Comedy, Horror, Detective
2023, Sweden
Watch trailer
6.6
The Arctic Convoy
Konvoi
Action, Drama, History
2023, Norway
6
Hilma
Hilma
Biography, Drama
2022, Sweden
6.7
Blue Eyes
Drama, Thriller
2014, Sweden
6.2
Underdog
Svenskjävel
Drama
2014, Sweden / Norway
3.8
She Monkeys
Apflickorna
Drama
2011, Sweden
Watch trailer
