Mathias Rust

Date of Birth
24 March 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Fucking Åmål (1998)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Fucking Åmål 7.5
Fucking Åmål Show Me Love / Fucking Amal
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 1998, Denmark / Sweden
