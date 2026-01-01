Menu
Mathias Rust
Mathias Rust
Date of Birth
24 March 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.5
Fucking Åmål
(1998)
Filmography
7.5
Fucking Åmål
Show Me Love / Fucking Amal
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
1998, Denmark / Sweden
